Advertisement

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. for a documentary series was announced Monday.
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. for a documentary series was announced Monday.(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It also will provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Despite being exiled from the NFL since the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, Kaepernick still wants to play.

A person close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told The Associated Press that Kaepernick is in excellent shape and ready to play but hasn’t received any calls.

Following the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to them earlier, encouraged them to protest peacefully and denounced racism.

Kaepernick, who became the face of a Nike campaign in 2018, will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of communities of color.

His deal with The Walt Disney Co. will extend across all Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

The docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey and his last five years is the first project in development.

“Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said. “Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Coronavirus

As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread may be out of control

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread of the virus may be out of control.

National

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday at the age of 83 at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., his publicist said.

Coronavirus

New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
New federal guidelines say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Witnesses told news outlets they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a few hundred feet into the lake.

National

Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN
One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.

News

Delta County Planning Commission votes to not rezone Perkins land

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Several people from Rock, Perkins, Escanaba and surrounding areas attended the meeting to share their disapproval of rezoning the land.

News

Northern Lights YMCA continues its Annual Campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Y paused its campaign earlier in the year when businesses were forced to shut down because of coronavirus.

News

Mayor of Marquette discusses future city restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Many people are curious to know if restrictions will be put in place in the city of Marquette after people crowded McCarty's Cove not following CDC guidelines.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 3 hours ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.