Fourth of July crowd was different than previous years

Business for Burger Bus during Fourth of July
Business for Burger Bus during Fourth of July(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July holiday was quieter than usual for some businesses on Saturday.

If you want to stop to get a nice juicy burger, then Burger Bus is the place to go.

Nonetheless, business this holiday weekend was a little different this time of the year.

Located on the corner of Third and Michigan in Downtown Marquette this popular establishment is used to a certain crowd, but cancelled holiday events around town directed the crowd elsewhere, according to Burger Bus owner Michael Prahl.

“Downtown was a lot quieter,” Prahl said. “Lower Harbor was quiet. There was no Food Fest or anything down there. There was no parade, so we didn’t have a lot of crowds in the city. Everyone was down at the beach.”

Despite the turnout, he said everyone is respecting the safety guidelines, thankful for the support they get and look forward to seeing everyone all summer long. 

