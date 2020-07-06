Counterfeit $50 bills found circulating Marquette

The counterfeit bills have extra printing on them, and are missing the watermarking and color shifting ink. (Photo Courtesy: Marquette City Police) (Marquette Police Department)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police is announcing that several counterfeit bills have been found circulating the city.

Over the past week, reports have been coming in from local businesses who are finding counterfeit $50 bills. These bills share many characteristics as a legitimate bill, but miss important features. They have extra printing on them, and are missing the watermarking and color shifting ink.

Marquette City Police is asking community members to check any bills they have during this time.

“Keep an eye on it. I know the hustle and bustle it sometimes is an afterthought to pay attention to the money, but it just take a close glance, because we have seen counterfeit bills in the past, and we continue to see them over the course of time, so just err on the side of caution,” said Detective Lt. Christopher Aldrich, Marquette City Police.

If you believe you have come across a counterfeit bill, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, who passes information along to the United States Secret Service.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.