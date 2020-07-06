Campgrounds stay busy for holiday weekend despite pandemic

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Although there may have been some minor adjustments to businesses this holiday weekend, COVID-19 did not stop campers from celebrating Saturday.

Perkins Park is the perfect destination for families to go camping and have some fun in the sun during Fourth of July weekend.

Despite the pandemic, the campgrounds were sold out for the holiday. To be sure they abide by CDC guidelines, the campground employees are going above and beyond to keep everything clean and safe for campers, according to camp host, Ashley Dagenais.

“We have somebody that is cleaning the bathrooms a few times a day, specifically,” Dagenais said. “We have a lot of hand sanitizer located around the campground. We have our office closed to the public.”

If campers do not cooperate with the safety guidelines they are asked to leave. Fortunately, they have not had any trouble thus far.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.