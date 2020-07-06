Advertisement

Big Boy Restaurants announces a mascot change

Starting Monday, July 6, they are introducing a new mascot named Dolly. Since the 1950s, Dolly has been part of the restaurant family, appearing in the “Adventures of Big Boy” comic book and on children’s menus.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Dolly’s new role at the restaurant is all part of the kick-off for a new summer promotional menu item, now available in all Big Boy Restaurants.
Dolly's new role at the restaurant is all part of the kick-off for a new summer promotional menu item, now available in all Big Boy Restaurants.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Big Boy,” the well-known mascot for the restaurant of the same name, is no longer the face of the chain.

“We have a new chicken sandwich called the ‘Dolly Chicken Sandwich.’ It’s deep fried chicken with tartar and pickles on it, and Big Boy Corporation has decided to change the mascot to Dolly instead of Big Boy right now,” said Steve Whelan, Owner of Big Boy in Marquette.

Only time will tell what this means for “Big Boy,” whose name and likeness is displayed throughout the restaurant. Whelan added that he is not sure if new statues and decorations will be coming in to replace the iconic mascot.

