5 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County has received five positive COVID-19 results Monday morning as cases continue to spike in Upper Michigan.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says it is currently doing the contact tracing on the new cases. These positives are throughout the county and until the contact tracing is completed, it remains unclear if there are any connections.

Dickinson County has had eight positive results since July 1. The county had only six positive results before July 1 with the last reported in early June. Dickinson County has a total of 14 cases with two deaths and four recoveries.

The DIDHD says people must adhere to social distancing, good personnel hygiene and wearing of face coverings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes is available.

