Advertisement

The “biggest little town parade” and Fourth of July celebration

Curtis, Michigan brings in people from all over Michigan and surrounding states
People lined the streets of downtown Curtis for the parade.
People lined the streets of downtown Curtis for the parade.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTIS, Mich. (WLUC) -Barbeque, good friends, and fireworks are all part of traditional fourth of July celebrations. But one little town is known for going all out.

“It’s supposed to be the largest small-town parade in the state of Michigan,” said Scott Strait, Sheriff of Mackinac County.

Curtis, Michigan has just less than 2,000 residents. But their population size doesn’t hold them back.

“The Chamber of Commerce here and the townspeople, they put on a really good show. There’s lots of food vendors, lots of other kids of vendors. They have a flea market; they’ll have fireworks tonight,” said Strait.

The sheriff estimates that 15,000 people come to Curtis every year for the Fourth of July event. This year however, they’re expecting the numbers to be a little lower, because of coronavirus.

“We are encouraging social distancing – stay your six feet away. We’re encouraging the use of masks in close quarters and we’re encouraging people to stay healthy and make good decisions about their own health,” said Strait.

And because of those guidelines, not everything was the same.

“Normal years they would have a boat parade. This year I don’t believe they are going to have a boat parade but there’s lots and lots to do here all day long,” said Strait.

But the parade, fireworks and music still went on.

“The Lion’s Club has a chicken barbeque that’s phenomenal and that’s a big hit here too,” said Strait.

Whether they were eating chicken barbecue or listening to the steel drums, people in Curtis still had an eventful celebration.

“Everybody be safe this holiday, okay? Take care,” said Glen Hansen Jr., a driver in the parade.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overcrowding at Marquette beaches

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
While some beach-goers were seen social distancing, others were less careful

News

Marquette City Band keeps Independence Day tradition alive

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
A socially-distanced crowd enjoyed the free concert at Presque Isle.

News

Forsyth Township hosts Fourth of July parade

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Forsyth Township hosted a parade for Independence Day.

News

Oraganization holds open carry rally in Marquette

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Citizens United for Freedom and Firearms held a rally in Downtown Marquette.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weather continues through holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Remember to make good decisions while celebrating Independence Day

News

Upper Michigan businessman organizes own Independence Day celebration

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
This event in Lake Linden grabbed a lot of attention due to its host, Erik Kiilunen, and his well-publicized "All Business is Essential" campaign.

News

Marquette Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Nick Friend
The Marquette County Health Department says it is contacting anyone needing to be tested.

News

Campgrounds filling up across Upper Michigan

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
Van Riper State Park filling up as we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

News

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale helps business in downtown Ishpeming

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce hosts its Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale to help downtown businesses.

News

UPDATE: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan on Friday

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
In total, the UP saw three new cases on Friday, according to statewide data.