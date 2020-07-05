The “biggest little town parade” and Fourth of July celebration

CURTIS, Mich. (WLUC) -Barbeque, good friends, and fireworks are all part of traditional fourth of July celebrations. But one little town is known for going all out.

“It’s supposed to be the largest small-town parade in the state of Michigan,” said Scott Strait, Sheriff of Mackinac County.

Curtis, Michigan has just less than 2,000 residents. But their population size doesn’t hold them back.

“The Chamber of Commerce here and the townspeople, they put on a really good show. There’s lots of food vendors, lots of other kids of vendors. They have a flea market; they’ll have fireworks tonight,” said Strait.

The sheriff estimates that 15,000 people come to Curtis every year for the Fourth of July event. This year however, they’re expecting the numbers to be a little lower, because of coronavirus.

“We are encouraging social distancing – stay your six feet away. We’re encouraging the use of masks in close quarters and we’re encouraging people to stay healthy and make good decisions about their own health,” said Strait.

And because of those guidelines, not everything was the same.

“Normal years they would have a boat parade. This year I don’t believe they are going to have a boat parade but there’s lots and lots to do here all day long,” said Strait.

But the parade, fireworks and music still went on.

“The Lion’s Club has a chicken barbeque that’s phenomenal and that’s a big hit here too,” said Strait.

Whether they were eating chicken barbecue or listening to the steel drums, people in Curtis still had an eventful celebration.

“Everybody be safe this holiday, okay? Take care,” said Glen Hansen Jr., a driver in the parade.

