Oraganization holds open carry rally in Marquette

The group members stand together and listen to "Taps"
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was an Open Carry rally held in Downtown Marquette this morning.

Citizens United for Freedom and Firearms or cuff hosted the rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The members first gathered at Harlow Park, where they had a gun raffle and a drawing. Then they walked down Washington Street to exercise their right to bear arms.

The non-profit organization was created to support and protect the second amendment rights by creating awareness, provide education and promote safety.

“I just want to show people that we can be responsible gun owners and walk down the street and nobody will be harmed,” said C.U.F.F. board member Bob Fassbender. “It’s not the gun, it’s the person behind it.”

Their next event will be a rifle competition held on July 25.

