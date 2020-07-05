Advertisement

Marquette City Band keeps Independence Day tradition alive

A socially-distanced crowd enjoyed the free concert at Presque Isle
Marquette City Band performs in the hot Fourth of July sunshine
Marquette City Band performs in the hot Fourth of July sunshine(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Marquette city band outdoor concert at the Presque Isle Bandshell set the tone for the Independence Day festivities Saturday afternoon. The concert featured a mix of modern day tunes and patriotic marches dating back to our Founding Fathers.

Conductor, Steve Grugin says seating for the musicians and concert-goers was arranged to allow for six feet of separation to keep everyone safe and to keep a long-standing Fourth of July tradition alive.

“We’ve given these concerts out here at Presque Isle since the 1930s. I haven’t personally but the band has been in existence since the late 1800s. So we’re working within the guidelines and do this in a safe way so that people can still enjoy some band music on a beautiful day like today,” Grugin declared.

Grugin says he and the musicians are glad to be able to continue the summer concert series. However, these outdoor social distance concerts present a unique challenge for the performers. “Since they’re seated farther apart, it’s more difficult for them to play together, for them to hear each other for them to be able to adjust. So they are relying hopefully on more visual information from me, the Conductor. And being out in the open air, the sound doesn’t carry quite as well,” Grugin noted.

The band played for about an hour in the hot summer sun.

The city band has three more concerts scheduled through early August.

For additional information, visit the

Marquette City Band website

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

