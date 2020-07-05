Advertisement

Forsyth Township hosts Fourth of July parade

Local residents participate in Fourth of July parade
Local residents participate in Fourth of July parade(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth township hosted one of the very few Fourth of July parades today.

Local residents lined up on the sidewalks in their red, white and blue attire, while the kids eagerly waited to grab some candy thrown during the parade.

People were most excited about the decorated floats.

“I like the floats,” said local resident Tina Rogers. “I like to see the time that people put into their floats. And I like the 4th of July too, so Happy Independence Day everybody!”

Local election candidates, groups, residents and city officials participated in the parade.

