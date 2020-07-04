Advertisement

Upper Michigan businessman organizes own Independence Day celebration

This event in Lake Linden grabbed a lot of attention due to its host, Erik Kiilunen, and his well-publicized "All Business is Essential" campaign.
People gather on July 3 in Lake Linden (WLUC Image)
People gather on July 3 in Lake Linden (WLUC Image)(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A traditional Fourth of July celebration was held in Lake Linden Friday evening, contrary to social distancing guidelines.

This celebration has grabbed a lot of attention due to its host, Erik Kiilunen, and his well-publicized "All Business is Essential" campaign.

“With everything that’s been going on for the past three months I really got frustrated, you know?” Kiilunen said. “Telling us to stay home and mask up and not celebrate our country while we’re destroying it in cities. All the fireworks in our area were cancelled, so I took it upon myself to put a fireworks show on.”

While Kiilunen may be frustrated with the coronavirus guidelines, he says he’s not ignorant of the potential danger. He posted a sign for those coming to the event, warning them to stay at home if they have any symptoms. This is the same sign he posted outside his business when he opened.

“I opened my business in defiance of the governor’s orders about three months ago, and I put those signs up on my building,” he said. “You know, basically, if you want to come in and participate with my business, work with me, you’re welcome in. Here’s the warnings: could be COVID, could be flu, could be the common cold. it’s just a basic, common sense warning.”

The celebration included a live band, a children’s bike race and fireworks in the evening. Kiilunen says it’s all to celebrate as Americans should.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weather continues through holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Remember to make good decisions while celebrating Independence Day

News

Marquette Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
The Marquette County Health Department says it is contacting anyone needing to be tested.

News

Campgrounds filling up across Upper Michigan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Van Riper State Park filling up as we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

News

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale helps business in downtown Ishpeming

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce hosts its Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale to help downtown businesses.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan on Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago
In total, the UP saw three new cases on Friday, according to statewide data.

News

Munising remains optimistic despite having an uneventful Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As the Fourth of July nears, the Munising community says they're prepared for a different holiday look due to COVID-19 canceling many of their staple events.

News

Northwoods Resort seeing busiest July and June since opening

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Northwoods Resort adds they're mainly seeing an increase from local people visiting, who the owners believe need an escape.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19 in Ewen Thursday.

News

Ore to Shore Mountain Bike epic canceled

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
The 2020 Ore 2 Shore Mountain Bike Epic has been canceled.

News

Staying safe on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
You can have a safe, enjoyable holiday, even amid COVID-19.