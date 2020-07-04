Marquette Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Health Department says that some of the recent case increases appear to be associated with youth sporting events. TV6 and FOX UP learned a coach who’s involved in the major division of the Marquette Little League has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marquette Little League baseball season has been put on hold for now.

The Marquette County Health Department says it is contacting anyone needing to be tested. They add that if you feel sick, you should monitor your symptoms and contact your primary doctor.

