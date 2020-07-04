Hot weather continues through holiday weekend

A persistent ridge in the upper levels of our atmosphere keeps temperatures well above-average for early July UP standards this weekend. Fair, mostly dry weather prevails with highs mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s. Conditions will trend cooler and more comfortable along the Great Lakes shorelines. Even there, those working or playing outside should take breaks, seeks shade, stay hydrated and understand the signs and treatments for heat-related illness.

Saturday: Very warm and humid under a sunkissed sky.

Highs: Warmest inland, upper 80s/low 90s. Cooler nearshore, near 80°

Sunday: Fair & dry early with increasing clouds & scattered evening thundershowers, mainly west-central.

Highs: Mid and upper 80s for most. Near 90° along the Wisconsin line.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder. Continued warm and humid.

Highs: Mid 80s

Tuesday: Slightly cooler but still warmer than average. Widely scattered thundershowers possible.

Highs: Mid 80s

Wednesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and dry through the daylight hours.

Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Hot and humid with scattered showers & storms

Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland.

