Advertisement

Hot weather continues through holiday weekend

Remember to make good decisions while celebrating Independence Day
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A persistent ridge in the upper levels of our atmosphere keeps temperatures well above-average for early July UP standards this weekend. Fair, mostly dry weather prevails with highs mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s. Conditions will trend cooler and more comfortable along the Great Lakes shorelines. Even there, those working or playing outside should take breaks, seeks shade, stay hydrated and understand the signs and treatments for heat-related illness.

Saturday: Very warm and humid under a sunkissed sky.

  • Highs: Warmest inland, upper 80s/low 90s. Cooler nearshore, near 80°

Sunday: Fair & dry early with increasing clouds & scattered evening thundershowers, mainly west-central.

  • Highs: Mid and upper 80s for most. Near 90° along the Wisconsin line.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder. Continued warm and humid.

  • Highs: Mid 80s

Tuesday: Slightly cooler but still warmer than average. Widely scattered thundershowers possible.

  • Highs: Mid 80s

Wednesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and dry through the daylight hours.

  • Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Hot and humid with scattered showers & storms

  • Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Holiday

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A hot holiday weekend underway

Forecast

Heat Dome Continues

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Weather Forecast 7/2/20

Weather

Here we snow again: Winter-like conditions return to Upper Michigan on May 8

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
Roads are slick in the central U.P. after at least a couple inches of snow fell in the lake effect snow-belts downwind of Lake Superior.

Weather

What's up with the Weather? Lessons with TV6 Meteorologist Jennifer Perez

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
TV6 Meteorologist Jennifer Perez is offering up weather lessons for you and your children.

Latest News

Weather

Why we aren't showing current temperatures for Ontonagon

Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 at 10:12 AM EST
TV6 and FOX UP viewers have been inquiring about the lack of a current temperature for the Village of Ontonagon on our current temperatures graphic.

Weather

FEMA prepares to mobilize for Hurricane Dorian's landfall in Florida

Updated: Aug. 29, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
FEMA's David Bibo, Deputy Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery, discusses FEMA's preparation for the upcoming storm.

Weather

UPDATE: High winds cause UPPCO outages in western Marquette County

Updated: May. 22, 2019 at 8:03 AM EDT
UPPCO says crews worked Wednesday morning to restore power as quickly as possible, as more than 2,000 customers were without power.

Weather

UPDATE: May 1 snowfall record broken at NWS Negaunee Township office

Updated: May. 1, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The National Weather Service office broke a daily record Wednesday, recording 5.4 inches of snow. The previous daily record for May 1 was 1.2 inches.

Weather

City of Wakefield warns residents of flooding; proactive sandbagging has started

Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT
The City of Wakefield is warning residents to be safe and not go around barricades as flooding continues in Gogebic County.

Weather

UPDATE: April winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Upper Michigan

Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 at 4:44 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Some areas, especially in eastern Upper Michigan, are still without power Friday afternoon after an April snow and rain storm.