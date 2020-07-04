Advertisement

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.(KSTP via CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bear tears down window screen as Calif. family tries to shoo it away

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

RAW: Bear tries to break into Calif. home with family watching

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

At least 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

Updated: 34 minutes ago
No one was immediately taken into custody, but the sheriff's office had “some suspect information.”

National

Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

Updated: 3 hours ago
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

National

Surveillance video shows angry customer beat workers at Colo. cell phone store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

Latest News

National

Trump doubles down on divisive message in July 4 address

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As part of his remarks, the president compared his current political fights against leftists in America to the fight against Nazis in World War II.

National

Woman dies after 2 protesters hit by car on Seattle highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

Political News

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

National

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Updated: 7 hours ago
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.