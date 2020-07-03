Advertisement

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Something fishy is going on
An Osprey sits atop a nest.
An Osprey sits atop a nest.(Source: National Park Service/Cal Singletary)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

A tweet that has gone viral shows an osprey carrying a large Spanish mackerel earlier this week. The video has millions of views.

Stacia White, the assistant director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said that osprey are fish eaters and it’s 99% of their diet.

White said that osprey have amazing eyesight and they can see fish underwater and they will hover over the water and drop down and grab the fish feet first.

But White added that the Spanish mackerel seen in the video is a very large one and usually they are very fast.

She said that Spanish mackerel will stay along the coast and eat at the baitfish and sometimes you will see them jumping out of the water. She said it’s very possible that the osprey could have grabbed the Spanish mackerel out of the air.

