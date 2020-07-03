Teenager, passenger injured in Forestville Road rollover

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette teenager and their passenger are recovering after rolling over a pickup truck on Forestville Road.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old driver lost control of their Ford F-150 just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday near the Forestville Trailhead in Marquette Township. The truck rolled over into the woods.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but their passenger was not. Both were taken to UP Health System-Marquette and are expected to survive. No names have been released.

Marquette Township Fire and Rescue, the Michigan State Police and Marquette Detailing assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

