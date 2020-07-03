Portion of COVID-19 cases in Marquette County associated with youth sporting events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette County Health Department has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Marquette County had an increase of 5 cases Thursday. As of Friday at 5:40 a.m., the county has 70 cases with 11 deaths and at least 46 recoveries.

The health department says that a portion of the recent case increases appear to be associated with youth sporting events.

TV6 and FOX UP has learned that a coach who’s involved in the Major Division of the Marquette Little League has tested positive for COVID-19. That will put the season on hold.

The Marquette County Health Department says it is contact anyone needing to be tested. The department adds that if you feel sick, you should monitor your symptoms and contact your primary care physician.

