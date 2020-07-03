Ore to Shore Mountain Bike epic canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The 2020 Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic has been canceled.

The announcement came out in a press release early Friday afternoon. In the press release, Race Director Scott Tuma wrote “The planning that goes into an event of this size is enormous even in a normal year. As you can imagine, sorting out all of the logistics in the midst of a pandemic has been the most challenging process in our 21 years.”

He went on to write that “despite months of work, too many factors aren’t lining up for us to be able to hold the event while protecting the health and safety of participants, spectators, volunteers and our community.”

Registered racers will automatically have their entries deferred into the 2021 Ore 2 Shore.

