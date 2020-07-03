Northwoods Resort seeing busiest July and June since opening

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners at Northwoods Resort in Au Train say they’re experiencing their busiest summer season of tourists ever, despite being in the midst of a pandemic.

Due to the increased travelers, the owner says staff are taking extra safety precautions to ensure they’re providing a safe and enjoyable experience.

Northwoods Resort adds they’re mainly seeing an increase from local people visiting, who the owners believe need an escape.

“It’s something that people can do right now. People have canceled all of their trips and vacations where they had to fly to Canada or fly to cities, and I think that local people are also just ready to get out and do something,” said Northwoods Resort owner, Erin Miller.

Miller says she’s glad to provide this socially distant experience for families and friends to enjoy just in time for the holiday.

