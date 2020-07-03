Munising remains optimistic despite having an uneventful Fourth of July weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From the very own mouths of native Munising locals, they tell me this year’s Fourth of July experience will be one many people have never seen.

“As far as what we’re going to do this year compared to past years, I don’t know because no one knows. We do the same thing every year at least for the last 125 years,” said Munising Mayor Rod DesJardins.

The only other exception, the mayor says, happened in 1918 for the Spanish Flu, otherwise known as the flu pandemic.

But even then, many of the people living in Munising now weren’t born yet, which is why the community is so unsure, because this is a time where there’s supposed to be plenty to do.

“The Fourth of July in Munising is bigger than Christmas. All of Munising’s sons and daughters come home for Fourth of July, all of the class reunions are scheduled during this time making the population triple,” explained DesJardins.

But this year, Bayshore Park in Munising, which normally would be packed with thousands and a central location for gatherings, will be empty.

Meanwhile, one local business says the city’s cancellations isn’t stopping people from coming.

“We’re doing really good. We’ve reduced our capacity, but we’re doing pretty good for the pandemic and everything that’s been going on,” said Deidre Phillipson, Pictured Rocks Kayaking General Manager and Captain.

Phillipson says there’s a mixture of people wearing and not wearing masks, but workers are doing their part enforce proper safety measures.

“We’re doing everything we can as humanly possible, but at the end of the day we leave it up to them.”

Even at reduced capacity, staff say they’ll have a busy holiday weekend ahead as they’re all booked catering to excited adventurers.

