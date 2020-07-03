Lane closure cleared on Mackinac Bridge as holiday travelers enter Upper Michigan

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heavy holiday traffic - mostly northbound into Upper Michigan - continues on the Mackinac Bridge Friday.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the northbound lane closure on the bridge has been removed and traffic is now flowing in both lanes. There was an emergency repair needed that was discovered late Wednesday afternoon resulting in the lane closure Thursday. That backed up traffic well south of Mackinaw City. The MBA says its crews worked hard all day and early this morning to complete this repair in record time.

The MBA expects heavy traffic through Monday - about 85 percent of last year's Fourth of July holiday weekend traffic.

