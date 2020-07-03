Hot Holiday

We are continuing this stretch of hot and humid conditions through the holiday weekend. A big upper-level ridge is still stuck in the upper levels, which has allowed a dome of heat to persist across most of the country! As a result, we remain dry for another two days as no systems are expected until next week. The hottest conditions will be inland and away from the Great Lakes with highs topping off in the low 90s there! While you’re out enjoying this holiday weekend it’s important to do so safely. Under these conditions remember to check the back seat of your car for kids, pets and stay hydrated. Under conditions like these and without precautions you can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and even a heat stroke. Below are the signs and symptoms.

Heat Exhaustion: faint, dizzy, excessive sweating, cool/clammy skin, weak pulse, muscle cramps.

Heat Stroke: Throbbing headache, no sweating, red/hot/dry skin, strong pulse, may lose consciousness.

Today: Morning patchy fog, mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid

Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: More of the same for the holiday and staying dry

Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Clouds increase turning partly cloudy with a few pop afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms

Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and staying very warm

Highs: Mid 80s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and afternoon storms possible

Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms

Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Hot with showers and storms

Highs: Upper 80s

