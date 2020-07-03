UPDATE: Five new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan on Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

The Western UP Health Department has reported an additional two cases in Houghton County, bringing that county’s total up to 17 cases and zero deaths.

More COVID-19 cases were reported in Upper Michigan on Friday, continuing the trend of increased cases throughout the region.

In total, the UP saw three new cases on Friday, according to statewide data. This includes one new case in Houghton County, bringing their total up to 15 cases and zero deaths. Marquette also recorded one new case, bringing their total to 71 cases and 11 deaths. Schoolcraft County recorded one new cases as well, bringing their total to five cases and zero deaths.

The UP has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, at least 107 have recovered and 18 have resulted in death.

Statewide, there are a total of 65,135 reported COVID-19 cases in Michigan. The state saw cases increase by 460 on Friday, with three new deaths reported. This bring’s the state’s total death rate to 5,969.

