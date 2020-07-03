Advertisement

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale helps business in downtown Ishpeming

Downtown businesses hold sales outside their shops for the event.
Downtown businesses hold sales outside their shops for the event.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday would have been the annual Festival of Treasures for the downtown businesses of Ishpeming but due to the covid-19 pandemic, they came up with a different idea.

Instead, they held the crazy days sidewalk sales. Businesses moved some of their inventory outside as the street was shutdown to allow for the sale. Those who helped organize the event say this is one way to directly help businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic.

"Sales like this, like right now this is one of Wilderness Sports major liquidation sales, so they need to move some product and this is one of the ways that helps them do that and that's where everybody gets the good deals and by doing this it just helps move the economy a little bit forward," said Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director for the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC).

The crazy days sidewalk sale was hosted by the GINCC.

