Advertisement

Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

'We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry'
McClain’s death generated new attention after the death of George Floyd stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
McClain’s death generated new attention after the death of George Floyd stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.(CNN, KMGH, Aurora Police Body Camera, Photos are family handout)
By PATTY NIEBERG AND COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One of the white officers who stopped Elijah McClain was fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used on the Black man before he died last year, authorities said Friday. After getting a text message with the images, he replied, “haha.”

Police stopped McClain as he walked down the street in a ski mask last August for “being suspicious.” Aurora Officer Jason Rosenblatt tried to use a chokehold on the 23-year-old but couldn’t because of his position, so another officer did, a report from prosecutors said.

In October, Rosenblatt received the photos from fellow officers who smiled as they mimicked a chokehold near where McClain was stopped, which had become a public memorial. The others were fired or resigned this week.

McClain’s death has become a rallying cry amid a national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice, with the state reopening the case for possible criminal charges and federal officials looking into a civil rights investigation. In several places, the chokehold has been banned and other police reforms passed after nationwide protests.

A visibly shaken Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson assailed the officers involved with the photos, saying their explanation is that they were “trying to cheer up a friend by sending that photo.”

“We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry,” Wilson said. The officers may not have committed a crime, but the photographs are “a crime against humanity and decency,” she added.

After an internal investigation, Wilson fired Rosenblatt and two officers who appeared in the photos, Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero, for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Jaron Jones, the officer pictured reenacting the chokehold, resigned this week.

The Aurora Police Association called it “a rush to judgment.” The union for officers said on Facebook that the investigation took nine days, while a standard internal affairs case takes months.

Several police agencies have taken swift action to punish officers, including those involved in George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis. The case ushered in global demonstrations.

Facing increasing pressure, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last week ordered the state attorney general to reopen McClain’s case after prosecutors last year cleared the officers who confronted him. Two of them, including the one that put McClain in a chokehold, are still on the force as authorities look into possible criminal charges.

Word of the photos emerged soon after Polis' announcement. Aurora police launched an investigation last week after another officer reported the photos.

“The fact that three on-duty, in-uniform police officers thought that it was appropriate to reenact the murder, jokingly, shows that the department is rotten to the core,” said Mari Newman, the McClain family’s lawyer.

For Elijah’s mother, Sheneen McClain, “it was just devastating to see that people were mocking the murder of her son,” Newman added.

People rallied near the memorial for McClain, chanting his name and carrying signs saying, “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

“Rosenblatt got fired not for killing Elijah, not for murdering Elijah, but for making fun of Elijah,” said Terrence Roberts, a community organizer and family friend. “That is the culture that we’re fighting, where a police officer can murder a black man, a black child, and keep his job and stay on the force so he can go make fun of this child.”

Officers stopped McClain, a massage therapist, after a 911 call on Aug. 24 reported him as suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask and flailing his arms. He begged them repeatedly to let go of him, according to body-camera video.

After the chokehold that cut off blood to his brain, paramedics administered 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm him down. He suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.

A forensic pathologist could not determine what exactly led to McClain’s death but said physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

A prosecutor said he didn’t pursue criminal charges against the officers because the pathologist wasn’t able to determine if their actions caused McClain’s death. District Attorney Dave Young recently called the young man’s death “tragic and unnecessary” but defended his decision.

Police body-camera video shows an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. ... I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

In the video, the officer turns McClain around and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, he begs them to let go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

Aurora police have said McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody.

In the video, McClain tells officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

The U.S. attorney’s office, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the FBI announced this week they are looking into whether to launch a civil rights investigation. Federal authorities said they also were considering an investigation into the photos.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campgrounds filling up across Upper Michigan

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Van Riper State Park filling up as we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

News

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale helps business in downtown Ishpeming

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce hosts its Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale to help downtown businesses.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

News

UPDATE: Five new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
In total, the UP saw three new cases on Friday, according to statewide data.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 3 hours ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

News

Munising remains optimistic despite having an uneventful Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As the Fourth of July nears, the Munising community says they're prepared for a different holiday look due to COVID-19 canceling many of their staple events.