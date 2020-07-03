Campgrounds filling up across Upper Michigan

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Campgrounds across Upper Michigan are getting filled up. Van Riper State Park in Champion only has a few sites open for this Fourth of July weekend.

Like many other campgrounds, increased cleaning is taking place at Van Riper, as restrooms and park equipment are cleaned with disinfectant to help combat the spread of covid-19. Staff at Van Riper say camping is something that can still be done safely during the pandemic.

"You can take step to socially distance yourself while you're camping and things like that so it's just a really great chance for everyone to get outside and enjoy the nice weather and get out of the house after a couple of months of being isolated," Matena Coron, Park Ranger at Van Riper.

The DNR recreation passport, which had been suspended for three months amid the pandemic, is once again required at state park campgrounds.

