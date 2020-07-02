Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is seeing its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 confirmed cases Thursday.

Confirmed cases increased by 17, spread across seven U.P. counties, which is a roughly 10 percent increase over Wednesday’s numbers.

Chippewa County increased by one case, bringing it’s total to 11 cases, with no deaths and at least 3 recoveries, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) data.

According to Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties, Delta County added two new cases and two new recoveries Thursday. That brings the county up to 23 cases, with 3 deaths and 16 recoveries.

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says Dickinson County increased by two cases today, bringing its total to eight cases, two deaths and at least 4 recoveries.

Houghton County added two cases, increasing to 13 total. No deaths have been reported for the county, and at least seven cases are considered recovered.

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department also added a new case for Iron County Thursday, which brings its caseload to six cases, with one death and two recoveries.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties is reporting 19 cases for Menominee County, up four Thursday. The county has no reported deaths and at least 8 recoveries.

The MDHHS data is reporting five new cases in Marquette County Thursday. That brings the county’s totals to 70 cases, 11 deaths, and at least 46 recoveries.

In all counties, seven new recoveries were reported Thursday.

In total, Upper Michigan now has 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 18 have died and at least 107 are considered recovered.

The MDHHS data isn’t updated to include home many diagnostic tests were performed in the U.P. yesterday, so we don’t know the percentage of positive tests.

The current fatality of confirmed cases is roughly 10 percent in Upper Michigan.

State officials said the data was pulled later than usual Thursday, which might have led to additional cases being counted in Thursday’s numbers that normally would have been counted for Friday. They said that might have increased Thursday’s case count by 40-50, at most.

In total, Michigan reported 543 new cases, putting the state total at 64,675. Of those, at least 51,099 are considered recovered. There were 15 new deaths reported Thursday, including 13 from the state’s Vital Records Review. With those deaths included, 5,966 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

