Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. (Jail photo)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill., beat Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself to death early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him.

He died at the scene.

Authorities later arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, identified in the affidavit as Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to online records.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

The affidavit filed in Aguilar’s case says Guillen left the room in which she was working to visit the arms room that Robinson controlled to confirm serial numbers of weapons and equipment.

On June 30 Aguilar admitted that Robinson told her “he struck a female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood,” the affidavit says.

“Spc. Robinson then placed her in a box and moved the box to a location near the Leon River,” the affidavit says.

Late on April 22 or early on the morning of April 23, Robinson picked up Aguilar at a gas station and took her to the site near the river.

“Robinson walked Aguilar over to the woods and opened up a box for Aguilar and she saw a dead female inside the box. Aguilar, on a later date, identified the dead female as Vanessa Guillen.”

“To more easily dispose of and to conceal the body of the dead female, Spc. Robinson and Aguilar proceeded to dismember the dead female’s body. They used a hatchet or ax and a machete type knife. They removed the limbs and the head from the body. Spc. Robinson and Aguilar attempted to burn the body; however, the body would not burn completely. They placed the dead female in three separate holes and covered up the remains.”

The two returned to the site on April 26, uncovered the remains and “continued the process of breaking down the remains,” which were burned again.

Remains found earlier this week in a shallow grave along the Leon River have not yet been confirmed to be Guillen’s.

