Tips to help prevent forest fires over Fourth of July weekend

If you happen to see signs of a forest fire, always be sure to call 911 to report it (Station)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we approach this Fourth of July weekend, the warm weather and high winds are making for high fire danger throughout many parts of the Upper Peninsula.

For people spending time in the woods and making fires, best practices say to keep water nearby to pour onto the fire when you’re finished until the area becomes cool. With the possibility of firework use over the holiday weekend, it’s recommended that you soak them in water before throwing them in a trash can.

According to the Michigan DNR, nine of 10 wildfires throughout the state are caused by humans, and these tips could help prevent them from happening.

“Taking that extra time, taking that extra thought to make sure your fire is out or make sure your fireworks have been extinguished before you discard them, those could really save a lot of resources and potentially property or even lives,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR Public Information Officer.

If you happen to see signs of a forest fire, always be sure to call 911 to report it.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.