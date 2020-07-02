Ojibwa Casinos now open in Marquette and Baraga

Guests are asked to wear masks when walking the floor, keep social distance between others and to wash hands frequently. (Station)

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ojibwa Casinos in Marquette and Baraga are back, opening their doors again to guests starting on July 1.

For two months, staff has spent time creating new procedures to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19. For the safety of guests and employees, health screenings are being administered before entering the casino. Guests are asked to wear masks when walking the floor, keep social distance between others and to wash hands frequently.

Throughout the casino floor, signage has been added to help remind guests to follow these directions.

“We made some compromises here and there to make sure we didn’t totally deteriorate the fun quotient, because we’re an entertainment company first and foremost, but we want people to come here feeling good about the environment and not worried about the environment,” said Jim Orr, Director of Marketing at Ojibwa Casino.

The casinos are now operating under limited hours, from 7 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. daily. This allows for time for a thorough sanitation of the casino overnight.

