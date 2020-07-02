Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that an indictment was returned charging nine Michigan residents with trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

The alleged conspiracy involved current and former inmates of the Michigan Department of Corrections procuring controlled substances from Mexico and distributing them in Alger, Luce, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties.

The charges carry varying maximum penalties, including up to life in prison for some of the defendants. The following individuals were charged:

Name Age Residence Luis Alberto Cruz 30 Detroit, Michigan Carlos Martinez AKA “Los” 41 Norton Shores, Michigan Umberto Gavier Cruz AKA “Diablo” 66 Covert, Michigan Emmanuel Alfonso Ventura AKA “E” 28 Grand Rapids, Michigan Rocky Joseph Krupa AKA “Rock” 46 Traverse City, Michigan Jesus Cortez 40 Lansing, Michigan Sarah Joy McBride 32 Allegan, Michigan Cecil William Wallis 33 Twin Lake, Michigan Arnulfo Trevino AKA “Nulfo” 63 Muskegon, Michigan

Further details of the investigation are available in the criminal complaints filed in United States v. Luis Alberto Cruz, No. 1:20-mj-00145 and United States v. Carlos Martinez, No. 1:20- mj-179.

The charges are the result of a combined federal, state, and local investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Michigan Department of Corrections, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police and its sponsored drug trafficking task forces: the West Michigan Enforcement Team, the Southwest Enforcement Team, and the Traverse Narcotics Team.

The charges in the superseding indictment are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

