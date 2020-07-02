Advertisement

Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

Those charged trafficked meth, heroin, cocaine and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.
Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that an indictment was returned charging nine Michigan residents with trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

The alleged conspiracy involved current and former inmates of the Michigan Department of Corrections procuring controlled substances from Mexico and distributing them in Alger, Luce, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties.

The charges carry varying maximum penalties, including up to life in prison for some of the defendants. The following individuals were charged:

NameAgeResidence
Luis Alberto Cruz30Detroit, Michigan
Carlos Martinez AKA “Los”41Norton Shores, Michigan
Umberto Gavier Cruz AKA “Diablo”66Covert, Michigan
Emmanuel Alfonso Ventura AKA “E”28Grand Rapids, Michigan
Rocky Joseph Krupa AKA “Rock”46Traverse City, Michigan
Jesus Cortez40Lansing, Michigan
Sarah Joy McBride32Allegan, Michigan
Cecil William Wallis33Twin Lake, Michigan
Arnulfo Trevino AKA “Nulfo”63Muskegon, Michigan

Further details of the investigation are available in the criminal complaints filed in United States v. Luis Alberto Cruz, No. 1:20-mj-00145 and United States v. Carlos Martinez, No. 1:20- mj-179.

The charges are the result of a combined federal, state, and local investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Michigan Department of Corrections, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police and its sponsored drug trafficking task forces: the West Michigan Enforcement Team, the Southwest Enforcement Team, and the Traverse Narcotics Team.

The charges in the superseding indictment are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

