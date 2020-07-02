Marquette residents head to the beaches to keep cool during 4th of July holiday weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With hot weather and the 4th of July holiday weekend, many will be out on the beaches in Marquette. Police are reminding beachgoers of the rules and regulations especially considering the covid-19 pandemic.

Families and groups are asked to practice social distancing on the beach, leaving at least six feet between each other or groups. They'd also like to address another concern on the beaches, littering.

“Please pick up after yourself, the beaches are there for all to enjoy, they’re a destination, they’re beautiful, I understand that, but it really makes them look like a disaster when we have cans and wrappers and debris all over the place so please just be responsible and pick up after yourself,” said Captain Mike Laurlia, MCPD.

The city police do have park patrols designated for the beach parks along the shore. Also, Laurlia reminds residents, alcohol is not permitted on city beaches.

