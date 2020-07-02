Marquette police prepare for uptick in fireworks complaints

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette police are preparing for an uptick in fireworks complaints as we head into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Captain Mike Laurila says they haven't had an increase in complaints yet, but they anticipate one.

They want to use this time to remind residents of the ordinance in place that states fireworks can be lit off between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. until July 5. They also want residents to be know they'll have extra patrols out ready to address fireworks complaints.

"I anticipate, with the weather being as nice as it is, people are going to want to get out and enjoy themselves and over the holiday weekend people are going to want to shoot off fireworks, I anticipate several fireworks calls and keep in mind that in the city of Marquette we also still have a loud noise ordinance," Captain Laurila said.

Lighting fireworks while under the influence of controlled substances is also against state law and the city ordinance. The fine for violating the city ordinance is $1,000

