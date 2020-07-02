Advertisement

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority calls on residents to dispose of items containing mercury

A table set aside for items containing mercury at the MCSWMA hazardous collection site.
A table set aside for items containing mercury at the MCSWMA hazardous collection site.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) is asking for residents to check their homes for hazardous materials to dispose of. Thursday afternoon, in Marquette, the authority held a hazardous waste collection at the city's dump site.

Items containing chemicals can be safely disposed off once they've been brought to the site. Among the materials collected, those that contain mercury are of particular interest to the authority.

“With mercury, we want folks who have those mercury containing devices, whether it is a thermometer, or other items with elemental mercury, if you have any of those materials it’s important that you get them to us at our collections or at our site, we really want to get those materials out of the waste stream and properly disposed,” said Brad Austin from the MCSWMA.

The MCSWMA holds the collections, as well as others dealing with specific types of waste, across the county through the spring and summer months. You can also drop off materials by appointment.

