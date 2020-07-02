Many jobs now available through Manpower in Marquette

With industries slowly returning to work, Manpower is seeing a change in priority from what companies have had in the past. (Station)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After some slow job creation months during the coronavirus pandemic, staff at Manpower is starting to see an uptick in companies hiring in the area.

Many industries are slowly returning to work, and Manpower is seeing a change in priority from what companies have had in the past. With heightened cleaning standards now in place, housekeeping and cleaning crew jobs are now open, and in need of applicants.

Many of these jobs do not require a certification or degree prior to hiring, and are now paying at competitive wages from what has been seen in the past.

“With it being a new priority, and a new standard to have, we’re seeing a lot of our clients are respecting that and understanding that. So, they pay has actually gone up quite significantly, where you’re seeing not minimum wage anymore, you’re seeing upwards of $15 an hour depending on what client we’re working with,” said Ashley McGrath, Recruiter at Manpower.

To find out more about these positions and how to apply, call the Manpower office in Marquette at (906) 226-2211.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.