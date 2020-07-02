LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. there have been a total of 183 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 107 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. Click here to see the testing data for the U.P.

The county totals are broken out to show community spread if it is occurring. MDHHS says results from prisoners and patients would not illustrate community spread.

Most U.P. counties have now released updated numbers about recoveries. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. The available recovery numbers we have are posted by county below. Those updates do not come every day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is referring people seeking a COVID-19 test to check this online database. The state has issued this list of testing priorities to be followed by testing sites.

County health departments, the Michigan DHHS and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each confirmed case. Any available information about a case will be posted here. There are many cases where health officials have not released any information. Why doesn’t the state provide more details about the location and hospital of patients who test positive or are being treated?

Health departments say people determined to be at elevated risk of exposure to any specific COVID-19 positive case will be contacted directly by their local health department for illness screening in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

Health experts say everyone's focus should be on prevention strategies such as social distancing, wearing a face cover in public and at work, hand washing hygiene, hygienic practices when coughing and sneezing and staying home when sick.

The state of Michigan is tracking the personal protective equipment supply and COVID-19 patient census by hospital. Click here for the latest available report.

Click here for state data about long-term care facilities.

The numbers below may not match MDHHS numbers because TV6 & FOX UP are incorporating the latest information from county health departments and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The MDOC partnered with the Michigan National Guard to conduct facility-wide testing at facilities in the Upper Peninsula the week of May 4. Teams began at Baraga Correctional facility and moved east across the U.P. No positive cases were revealed.

Below is a list of cases, by county, with links to any available information about each case. The counties are in alphabetical order. The cases are listed in chronological order, based on when they were first officially reported. County case numbers may need to be corrected due to data entry errors or dual residency issues.

Alger County - 3 cases, 0 deaths, 0 recoveries

June : June 9: Adult, June 17: No details, July 1: No details

Baraga County - 5 cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery

April : April 30: Adult man

June : June 25: 3 employees of a L’Anse long-term care facility, June 29: No details

Chippewa County – 11 cases, 0 deaths, 3 recoveries

March : March 22: Adult Man (Prison Inmate),

April : April 17: Adult woman, April 28: No details

June : June 28: No details, June 28: No details, June 30: No details, June 30: No details, June 30: No details, June 30: No details, June 30: No details

July : July 2: No details

Delta County - 23 cases, 3 deaths, 16 recoveries

March 29: Adult Woman

April : April 1: No details, April 1: No details, April 2: No details, April 3: No details, April 5: No details, April 5: No details, April 8: No details, April 9: No details, April 16: No details, April 18: No details, April 18: No details, April 27: No details

May : May 5: No details, May 19: No details, May 20: No details, May 21: No details

June : June 13: No details

July : July 1: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details

The second death, of an adult man, was reported on April 21. No other details were provided by public health. Delta County’s case number dropped from 15 to 14 on May 12 due to a data entry error. The same patient was entered twice. Christian Park Health Care Center in Escanaba reported one confirmed resident case.

Dickinson County - 8 cases, 2 deaths, 4 recoveries

April : April 1: Adult man; death confirmed April 2, April 6: Adult woman, April 9: Adult man; death reported April 10

May : May 6: No details, May 8: No details

June : June 6: No details

July : July 2: No details, July 2: No details

Gogebic County - 7 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries

March : March 26: Elderly Man (death), March 31: No details

April : April 2: No details, April 10: No details

May : May 17: No details

June : June 6: No details, June 18: No details, June 27: No details

Houghton County - 13 cases, 0 deaths, 7 recoveries

March : March 29: Person

April : April 13: No details

May : May 26: Few details, May 27: No details, May 27: No details, May 29: Not related to previous cases this week

June : June 3: The case is connected to a previous positive case, June 9: No details, June 20: No details, June 22: No details, June 22: No details

July : July 2: No details, July 2: No details

On May 27, the Western U.P. Health Department announced three new positive tests in Houghton County. Two were county residents. One was from out of state. The WUPHD says two of May 27′s cases are connected to May 26′s cases -- one in county, one out of state. May 27′s third case was not related and does not have a history of travel. The health department continues the case investigation and contact tracing process.

Iron County - 6 cases, 1 death, 2 recoveries

June : June 1: Adult Man, June 5: Adult Man, June 15: No details, June 18: No details, June 25: No details

July : July 2: No details

Keweenaw County - 1 case, 0 deaths, 0 recoveries

June : June 9: Adult

Luce County - 4 cases, 0 deaths, 4 recoveries

March : March 25: Adult Man (Prison Inmate)

April : April 2: Adult

May : May 16: No details, May 22: No details

Mackinac County - 9 cases, 0 deaths, 8 recoveries

March : March 30: Adult

April : April 3: No details, April 7: No details, April 9: No details, April 17: No details, April 29: No details

May : May 28: No details, May 28: No details

June : June 30: No details

Marquette County - 70 cases, 11 deaths, 46 recoveries

March : March 24: Adult Man, March 28: Adult Man, death confirmed April 5, March 30: No details, March 31: Norlite Nursing Center Employee

April : April 1: Jacobetti Home for Veterans Employee, April 3: MCMCF Resident, April 3: No details, April 4: Norlite resident (death), April 4: Norlite resident, April 4: Norlite resident, April 4: No details, April 5: No details, April 5: No details, April 5: No details, April 6: No details, April 7: No details, April 7: No details, April 7: No details, April 10: No details, April 10: No details, April 10: No details, April 12: No details, April 13: No details, April 13: No details, April 14: No details, April 14: No details, April 15: No details, April 17: No details, April 17: No details, April 19: No details, April 19: No details, April 19: No details, April 21: No details, April 21: No details, April 21: No details, April 24: No details, April 24: No details, April 24: No details, April 24: No details, April 25: No details, April 25: No details, April 26: No details, April 28: No details, April 29: No details, April 29: No details, April 30: No details

May : May 1: No details, May 1: No details, May 1: No details, May 1: No details, May 2: No details, May 6: No details, May 16: Eastwood Nursing Center reported employee case, May 22: No details, May 24: No details, May 30: No details, May 31: No details

June : June 6: No details, June 8: No details, June 19: No details, June 19: No details, June 21: No details, June 22: No details, June 26: No details

July : July 1: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details

Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette had 26 confirmed resident cases, with 8 deaths. There were also 8 confirmed staff cases at Norlite. The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette had one confirmed resident case and one confirmed staff case. Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee had two confirmed staff cases. The Marquette County Medical Care Facility had one confirmed resident case.

Menominee County - 19 cases, 0 deaths, 8 recoveries

April : April 9: Adult woman, April 23: No details, April 25: No details, April 28: No details, April 28: No details

May : May 4: No details, May 14: No details, May 15: No details

June : June 9: No details, June 24: No details, June 24: No details, June 25: No details, June 26: No details, June 27: No details, June 28: No details

July : July 2: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details, July 2: No details

Ontonagon County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Ontonagon County is currently the only county in Michigan without a confirmed coronavirus case.

Schoolcraft County - 4 cases, 0 deaths, 4 recoveries

April : April 8: Adult, April 11: No details, April 13: No details

May : May 7: No details

Others:

March 26: Iron County, Wis. death reported from COVID-19 complications. March 27: Marinette County, Wis. resident tested positive at Dickinson County Healthcare System. March 31: Second Marinette County case announced.

April 6: The Florence County Health Department reports two unrelated confirmed cases of COVID-19. April 13: Marinette County Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Marinette County.

June 24: The Florence County Health Department announced its third coronavirus case. June 25: The Iron County, Wis. Health Department announced its third coronavirus case. June 26: The Iron County, Wis. Health Department confirmed another two coronavirus cases. The cases are connected to each other and are in isolation.

Click here for the cumulative data from the MDHHS.

These numbers are updated at 3:00 p.m. eastern time each day, with COVID-19 results included as of 10:00 a.m.

Click here to see county data from Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.