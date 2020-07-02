Heat Dome Continues
Hot Pattern Staying Strong
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The heat continues as an upper-level ridge and high pressure amplifies through the 4th. This means temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend and beyond. Plus, the humidity sticks around with dewpoint temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoons. Today a weak wave of energy will move across the area and it will trigger a few thunderstorms away from the lakes in the central and western U.P. Our pattern will shift slightly next week, allowing for unsettled conditions with showers to trend.
Today: Mostly sunny with clouds moving in later and a few pop-up thunderstorms in the central and west. Otherwise, hot and dry elsewhere
- Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, Upper 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and dry
- Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, Upper 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Hot and sunny
- Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the shorelines
Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers possible
- Highs: Mid 80s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
- Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front
- Highs: Mainly 80s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.