COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center continues to provide COVID testing to smaller communities. Their goal is to make sure that those who may not have access to proper facilities are able to get the testing they need. On the afternoon of July 2, they set up in Ewen-Trout Creek School.

“I just feel like we’re having a really great turnout and we really appreciate the support of the community,” commented Krista Cedbereg, a resident nurse for the health center. “We’ve got people from the school helping us, sheriffs keeping us safe, so we just really appreciate all the help, because it does take the entire community to make this work.”

Around 40 to 45 people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19. So far, Ontonagon has been the only county in Michigan to not have a positive COVID-19 case. The Family Health Center encourages social distancing in order to keep it that way.

“What we’re really looking for is... people to avoid being in a situation where they’re in a large crowd of people they’re not familiar with,” said Kate Beer, the Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer, “Or that aren’t part of their own household, maintaining that six-foot distance, wearing a mask.”

The family health center will continue providing tests throughout the U.P. Their next test will be at the Northstar Health System in Marenisco on July 7. They’ve asked that anybody who wants to be tested call ahead on the COVID-19 hotline to reserve an appointment time

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.