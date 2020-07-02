Advertisement

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing in Ewen, Michigan, on July 2, 2020.
COVID-19 testing in Ewen, Michigan, on July 2, 2020.(WLUC)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center continues to provide COVID testing to smaller communities. Their goal is to make sure that those who may not have access to proper facilities are able to get the testing they need. On the afternoon of July 2, they set up in Ewen-Trout Creek School.

“I just feel like we’re having a really great turnout and we really appreciate the support of the community,” commented Krista Cedbereg, a resident nurse for the health center. “We’ve got people from the school helping us, sheriffs keeping us safe, so we just really appreciate all the help, because it does take the entire community to make this work.”

Around 40 to 45 people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19. So far, Ontonagon has been the only county in Michigan to not have a positive COVID-19 case. The Family Health Center encourages social distancing in order to keep it that way.

“What we’re really looking for is... people to avoid being in a situation where they’re in a large crowd of people they’re not familiar with,” said Kate Beer, the Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer, “Or that aren’t part of their own household, maintaining that six-foot distance, wearing a mask.”

The family health center will continue providing tests throughout the U.P. Their next test will be at the Northstar Health System in Marenisco on July 7. They’ve asked that anybody who wants to be tested call ahead on the COVID-19 hotline to reserve an appointment time

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Coronavirus

Texas hospital overwhelmed with coronavirus patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A hospital in San Antonio is at capacity with coronavirus patients.

National

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 7 hours ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.