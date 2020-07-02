Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A bison encounter that left a woman injured in Yellowstone National Park was captured on camera by a family camping nearby.

“The lady got way too close, she just kept provoking the bison,” Jake Larsen said. “She was trying to reach her hand out and pet the thing.”

The Larsens watched a woman at a campsite near theirs as she repeatedly got close to one of the two roaming animals.

“I could hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out,” Jenna Larsen said. “It was just an accident waiting to happen at that point.”

Jenna was recording the moment the bison began to charge.

“She got thrown initially maybe 10, 15 feet in the air across and she was unconscious briefly,” Jodi Larsen said. “She got up, it hit her again.”

Jodi, a nurse, went to help the woman, who had no memory of what happened to her. Yellowstone National Park identified her as a 72-year-old from California.

The woman was airlifted to an Idaho hospital, where she’s since been released.

The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

“If you don’t bug them, they’re not going to bug you,” Jenna said. “That’s where they live and people need to be respectful of that.”

Copyright WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday.

News

Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those charged trafficked meth, heroin, cocaine and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19 in Ewen Thursday.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Latest News

News

Marquette residents head to the beaches to keep cool during 4th of July holiday weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police remind residents to pick up after themselves as they take to the beaches for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority calls on residents to dispose of items containing mercury

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Thursday the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority held a hazardous household waste collection, they were specifically hoping to collect items containing mercury so they could be safely disposed of.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.