Advertisement

The UPside - June 29, 2020

The Women of Steel program chair, Donna Dams, is this week's UPsider.
The UPside
The UPside
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Women of Steel program through the United Steel Workers union, makes a tremendous impact in many communities, including right here in the U.P., especially through the work of chair, Donna Dams. She’s this week’s UPsider.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The UPside

The UPside - June 29, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
The UPside - June 29, 2020

Opening UP

2 new flights added to Sawyer International Airport schedule in July

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
SkyWest, operating as Delta Air Lines, will increase its flight schedule to Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis (MSP) beginning Thursday, July 2

Opening UP

UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer unveils recommendations for Michigan K-12 schools

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The roadmap includes guidance on PPE, hygiene and cleaning protocols, athletics, and more.

Opening UP

Quincy Mine reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Connor Venstra
In addition to limiting the number of tourists, the mine's wheel tram ride is currently not in operation.

Latest News

Opening UP

National Guard testing identifies 2 new Marquette County COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The 988 samples taken June 13 and 14 in the Berry Events Center parking lot resulted in two new COVID-19 cases for Marquette County, the Marquette County Health Department says.

Opening UP

Republicans propose $1.3B plan to help K-12 schools reopen in Michigan

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By DAVID EGGERT/Associated Press
The one-time funding, including an $800 per-pupil increase to address new costs related to COVID-19, would come from $3 billion in federal relief. Teachers would get a $500 bonus.

Opening UP

Isle Royale National Park announces further opening

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT
This includes Isle Royale Seaplanes resuming operations and providing visitor transportation to the park from Hancock and Grand Marais, Minnesota.

Opening UP

Dickinson County Library opens curbside service

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
To make an appointment, you must call the branch, where you would like to pick up your materials.

Opening UP

Escanaba to hold Fourth of July celebration, fireworks

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The city will have the normal celebrations all day, Friday, July 3, and fireworks will take place at dusk.

Opening UP

Superior Watershed Partnership assists in reopening of UP recreation areas

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Press Release
SWP and Great Lakes Conservation Corps crews even spent three weeks camping and clearing trails, roads and access sites at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.