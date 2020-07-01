The UPside - June 29, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Women of Steel program through the United Steel Workers union, makes a tremendous impact in many communities, including right here in the U.P., especially through the work of chair, Donna Dams. She’s this week’s UPsider.

