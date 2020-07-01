Advertisement

Bandana is least effective form of face mask, study says

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These researchers determined that a bandana was the least effective among the mask options, though better than nothing.

They “delivered” a sneeze or cough from a mannequin head wearing varying face coverings and used lasers to detect respiratory droplets.

Their results showed that droplets from an uncovered cough were able to travel more than 8 feet.

Droplets from a bandana-covered cough traveled 3 feet. With a folded cotton handkerchief, droplets traveled 1 foot, 3 inches, and with the cone-style masks, they traveled about eight inches.

Stitched-quilting fabric masks were the most effective, with droplets traveling 2.5 inches.

“Our researchers have demonstrated how masks are able to significantly curtail the speed and range of the respiratory droplets and jets. Moreover, they have uncovered how emulated coughs can travel noticeably farther than the currently recommended 6-foot distancing guideline,” said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday.

News

Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those charged trafficked meth, heroin, cocaine and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19 in Ewen Thursday.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Latest News

News

Marquette residents head to the beaches to keep cool during 4th of July holiday weekend

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police remind residents to pick up after themselves as they take to the beaches for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority calls on residents to dispose of items containing mercury

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Thursday the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority held a hazardous household waste collection, they were specifically hoping to collect items containing mercury so they could be safely disposed of.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.