News
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
News
Wisconsin man sentenced in Ironwood stabbing case
State
MSP: Michigan residents asked to ‘buckle up’
COVID-19 Vaccine
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination opportunities
Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
|
By
TV6 News Team
Vaccinations are open to anyone 16 and older in Michigan.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST
|
By
TV6 News Team
UpperMichigansSource.com provides links to understand how the coronavirus in spreading in your local area and how many vaccines have been given.
News
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
,
Alyssa Jawor
and
Catherine Lightfoot
Michigan State Police confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter is Brian Webb.
Forecast
Rain chances increase into the weekend
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jennifer Perez
Rain chances increase for the rest of the week.
News
Auto body repair shops aren’t seeing an increase in car-deer crashes despite more travel than last year
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Jerry Tudor
Auto body repair shops say they haven't seen an increase in car-deer crash repairs, new auto technology might be reducing the numbers
News
Marquette Regional History Center Summer Walking Tours continue
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Jerry Tudor
The Marquette Regional History Center continues their Summer Walking Tours through historic downtown Marquette, five more dates are available
Extended Forecast
LATEST VIDEO
Morning
Barrel + Beam
News
Marquette Planning Commission rules on Lakeshore Depot expansion plans
News
Auto body repair shops aren’t seeing an increase in car-deer crashes despite more travel than last year
VOD Recordings
Munising businesses struggle to find seasonal workers
Forecast
Cool morning, mild afternoon Wednesday with a chance of rain showers west in the evening
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Noel Navarro
Wednesday a.m. lows in the 40s-50s with patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy and mild.
News
Increased ATV sales lead to heightened safety awareness
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Clint McLeod
More ATV riders on Delta County trails lead local law enforcement to put an extra emphasis on public safety.
News
Some Munising businesses in need of seasonal workers
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Matt Price
Pandemic has played a role in establishments trying to increase staffing
News
Child abuse cases; How they’re investigated, the challenges of them and the signs of abuse
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Maci Cosmore
Signs may include behavior changes, inappropriately trying to touch other children or adults, and a change in sleep patterns.
News
Flock of motorized Bird scooters pop up in Iron Mountain
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Maci Cosmore
There’s a new fun and sustainable way to get around in Iron Mountain.
News
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Lily Simmons
The county administrator says while McLean was passionate about his job, he was even more passionate about the people he served.
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID Delta variant confirmed in Marquette County
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
The Delta variant is more contagious, but probably not more severe than other COVID variants or the initial wild COVID strain, the health department says.
State
Wisconsin DNR seeks public input on PFAS in Marinette, Peshtigo area
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
There are two listening sessions Wednesday, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
News
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
|
By
TV6 News Team
No other details about what happened have been released.
News
Kingsford woman sentenced on meth charges
Updated: Jan. 16, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
|
By
Alex Clark
Julie Ann Miller was sentenced to 8-40 years in prison with credit for 54 days served.
News
MDOT: New traffic configuration on US-41 in Houghton begins Monday
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
On July 26, northbound US-41 traffic will follow a posted detour onto Cliff Drive. Southbound US-41 traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement.
News
Firefighters continue to cleanup wildland fire debris in Pictured Rocks, State Forest Lands
Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
By
Alyssa Jawor
and
Elizabeth Peterson
Large amounts of smoke may hang around for the next couple of days near the area which could impact visibility.
News
Peregrine falcons banded at International Bridge
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
It’s been a productive summer for the resident raptors at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, with peregrine falcons successfully raising two chicks this year.
News
Ishpeming, Negaunee, Rotary Club provide Joint Dock Project update
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
All three entities are working together to construct two new ADA complaint docks on both ends of Teal Lake.
Forecast
Front brings refreshing air
Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By
Jennifer Perez
Rain chances will increase into the weekend.
News
New Ishpeming Senior Center opens to the public
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By
Lily Simmons
Community members attended a grand opening ceremony on Monday at the new facility located on Greenwood Street.
News
U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force holds private movie showing
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By
Maci Cosmore
The movie, “Ring of Silence” is a true story about teenagers who were sex trafficked out of high schools in Flint.
News
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By
Alyssa Jawor
,
Elizabeth Peterson
and
Tia Trudgeon
According to the sheriff, the man fell to the ground when he hit the deer, while the bike flew across both lanes and landed in a ditch.
State
Autistic, hearing impaired in Michigan offered designation
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By
Associated Press
The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use to create safe and productive interactions.
The UPside
The UPside - July 19, 2021
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
TV6 News Team
This week’s UPsiders are those who volunteer to put on productions at the Lake Superior Theatre.
News
New health clinic opens in Ishpeming
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By
Maci Cosmore
On Monday, Unity Health in Ishpeming opened its doors to the public.
News
PRO Act supporters meet in Marquette for rally
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By
Jerry Tudor
Supporters of the PRO act, met for a rally in Marquette Monday night, the PRO act, a bill that would make it easier for workers to unionize, is set to be before the U.S. Senate HELP Committee Thursday