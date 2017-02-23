Brother creates app to help sister communicate

Nine-year-old Bethany Edlund was born with multiple medical problems, including soft bones and low immunity.

“She's a bright little girl,” said her mother, Sonya Edlund, in their Norway home. “She's mostly non-verbal, but her receptive language is high. She has a good sense of humor, and she's an overcomer.”

Previously unable to walk, Bethany now uses a walker, and is learning to speak more. But she's mostly non-verbal, meaning she can't always communicate.

“So I built an app that uses basically illustrated pictures to turn those into text and to be able to text anyone that she wanted to send a text to, like her mom,” said her brother, 20-year-old Zach Edlund.

Zach designed iCanText to relay simple messages via text. He said he had seen other apps that turn a picture into a spoken phrase, but never one that actually texts it. The app, he said, would be useful when Bethany needs to communicate with someone who isn’t in the same room.

“She'll be able to say, 'Hey, I'm hungry, I'm tired, or even, he has an 'I love you' button on the app already, so it will just help her to be able to communicate with others in an easier way if she doesn't speak much,” Sonya said.

The free app is available in the iTunes store for iPhone and iPad. It only has about nine phrases right now, but Zach said he was planning to add more. He asks people who download the app to send him constructive feedback through the email address listed in the app description.

